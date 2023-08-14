The Hidden Dangers of 'Rage Applying' and How to Spot the Warning Signs, According to a Veteran Career Coach Donna Shannon, founder and president of Personal Touch Career Services, reveals how to improve your work situation the right way.
Key Takeaways
- Employees dissatisfied with their current role are "rage applying" in search of a better fit.
- Career coach Donna Shannon says rage applicants could find themselves in an even worse position.
- Pay attention during the interview process to avoid falling for false promises, Shannon suggests.
"Rage applying" is, well, all the rage right now: Employees who are dissatisfied with their current position for some reason — perhaps they were passed over for a promotion or denied a raise, for example — fire off a slew of job applications in search of a better fit.
The strategy seems especially popular among young generations, who coined the term on social media; viral TikToks feature Gen Z and millennial creators who successfully rage applied their ways to better opportunities and higher salaries.
