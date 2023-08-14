Donna Shannon, founder and president of Personal Touch Career Services, reveals how to improve your work situation the right way.

"Rage applying" is, well, all the rage right now: Employees who are dissatisfied with their current position for some reason — perhaps they were passed over for a promotion or denied a raise, for example — fire off a slew of job applications in search of a better fit.

The strategy seems especially popular among young generations, who coined the term on social media; viral TikToks feature Gen Z and millennial creators who successfully rage applied their ways to better opportunities and higher salaries.