Entrepreneur Plus - Short White
For Subscribers

Body Language Is Powerful — Make Any of These 4 Mistakes, and You're Silently Sabotaging Your Interactions You could be sending the wrong message without realizing it — here's how to stop.

By Amanda Breen

Key Takeaways

  • Body language expert Rachel Cosner breaks down the nonverbal cues that undermine your credibility.
  • Whether in-person or on video, your next meeting can be a success if you keep a few key things in mind.

Fifty-five percent of communication is nonverbal, and when there are inconsistencies between attitudes communicated verbally and posturally, the latter will leave a more significant impression, according to body language researcher Albert Mehrabian.

Despite knowing how much our bodies can and do communicate, many of us are unaware of how others receive our nonverbal cues, and it's an issue that extends into the workplace — especially when it comes to meetings, whether in-person or on video.

Virtual Sapien's body language expert and TEDx speaker Rachel Cosner teamed up with video meetings platform Jugo to create a guide on the gestures and expressions that are silently sabotaging your meetings.

This is a subscriber-only article. Join Entrepreneur+ today for access

Learn More Log In

Editor's Pick

Related Topics

Leadership Meetings Lifestyle Body Language Life Hack Premium

Most Popular

See all
Business News

'Everybody's Scared': Barbara Corcoran Says Now Is the 'Very Best Time to Buy a House' — Here's Why

The real estate mogul says that playing the waiting game might not be the best strategy in the current market.

By Emily Rella
Business News

Walgreens Names New CEO, Unveils $1 Billion Cost-Cutting Plan—Including 60 Clinic Closures

Walgreens reported significant financial losses for its 2023 fiscal year, with operating losses reaching $6.9 billion.

By Madeline Garfinkle
Business News

Man Shocked After Receiving $1.4 Million Speeding Ticket: 'This Might Be a Typo'

Connor Cato was caught going 90 mph in a 55 mph zone over the weekend in Savannah, Georgia.

By Emily Rella
By Entrepreneur Deals
Management

From Setback to Success — 4 Ways to Turn Your Struggles into Resilience

The business world is in flux, and the ability to adapt can be your greatest asset.

By Henri Al Helaly
Growing a Business

Micha Magid of Mighty Quinn's BBQ Says Restaurants Need to Break the Mold When It Comes to Franchising. Here's Why.

Mighty Quinn's BBQ co-founder Micha Magid discusses scaling a business, building a restaurant tech stack, and abandoning a one-size-fits-all approach to franchising.

By Shawn P. Walchef