You could be sending the wrong message without realizing it — here's how to stop.

Fifty-five percent of communication is nonverbal, and when there are inconsistencies between attitudes communicated verbally and posturally, the latter will leave a more significant impression, according to body language researcher Albert Mehrabian.

Despite knowing how much our bodies can and do communicate, many of us are unaware of how others receive our nonverbal cues, and it's an issue that extends into the workplace — especially when it comes to meetings, whether in-person or on video.

Virtual Sapien's body language expert and TEDx speaker Rachel Cosner teamed up with video meetings platform Jugo to create a guide on the gestures and expressions that are silently sabotaging your meetings.