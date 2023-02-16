For Subscribers

These Are the 10 Most Difficult Conversations to Have in the Workplace — And How to Handle Them

It's tempting to put hard discussions off, but procrastinating can make things worse.

learn more about Amanda Breen

By Amanda Breen

JGI/Jamie Grill | Getty Images

Sometimes, navigating the workplace requires hard conversations — whether it's asking for a raise, delivering bad news or owning a mistake.

It can be tempting to put off those difficult discussions, and many people do. A survey from VitalSmarts revealed that more than 80% of workers are hiding from at least one uncomfortable conversation.

Continue reading this article — and all of our other premium content with Entrepreneur+

For just $5, get access to a ton of exclusive content and resources that will help grow your entrepreneurial mindset. You’ll find:

  • Exclusive content from our network of today’s leading CEOs and business strategists
  • Receive our flagship Entrepreneur Magazine - free!
  • No more ads, and get access to the Entrepreneur+ homepage
  • Free E-books written by our staff and other industry thought leaders
Learn More Log In

Related Topics

Leadership Communication Strategies Workplaces Careers Communication Workplace Wellness Premium

Editor's Pick

Meet the Man Who Is Suing Meta for Trademark Infringement — and Isn't Looking to Settle
It's Black History Month. Here's How to Show Black Employees You Care.
Is Franchising Right for You? Ask Yourself These 9 Questions to Find Out.
If You Use Any of These Coded Words at Work, Your Colleagues Probably Don't Trust You
This Is the 1 Word You Need to Remember When You're Quitting a Job
Here's the Biggest Way You Can Show Up for the Black Community Beyond Black History Month

Most Popular

See all

By Steve Huff

Starting a Business

Thinking About Starting an Online Business? 2023 Is the Right Time to Do It. Here's Why.

Let's look at a few big reasons why 2023 will be a great year for digital entrepreneurs.

By Blake Hutchison

Science & Technology

How Can Marketers Use ChatGPT? Here Are the Top 11 Uses.

With the recent developments in AI and the popularity of ChatGPT, you may want to integrate AI into your marketing practices. Find out how.

By Entrepreneur Staff

Business News

7 Ways to Use ChatGPT at Work to Boost Your Productivity, Make Your Job Easier, and Save a Ton of Time

OpenAI's ChatGPT and similar AI tools may not replace jobs anytime soon. But they can help workers across many industries – from tech to media – do their jobs better and more quickly.

By Jacob Zinkula and Aaron Mok

Business Plans

Is Oil and Gas Production a Good Career Path?

Are you ready to begin a new job search? Read on to see if the oil and gas production industry is a good career path for you.

By Entrepreneur Staff

Money & Finance

What Is a W-4 Form and How Do I Fill One Out?

Are you trying to figure out how to fill out the tax form from your new employer? Here's a step-by-step guide and more for the W-4 form.

By Entrepreneur Staff