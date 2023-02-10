These Are Dream Jobs Around the World, Mapped — No. 1 Soars Above the Rest (and Probably Isn't What You Think It Is)
Although the youngest generation in the workforce might not dream of labor, most people want some say over how they spend their 9-to-5.
What do you want to be when you grow up?
It's a question many young people (and some adults) consider as they imagine the job of their dreams.
Continue reading this article — and all of our other premium content with Entrepreneur+
For just $5, you can get unlimited access to all Entrepreneur’s premium content. You’ll find:
- Digestible insight on how to be a better entrepreneur and leader
- Lessons for starting and growing a business from our expert network of CEOs and founders
- Meaningful content to help you make sharper decisions
- Business and life hacks to help you stay ahead of the curve