Although having the right technical skills might be a prerequisite for certain roles, there's another factor that will help candidates rise to the top.

Despite the addition of 175,000 jobs in April, many job seekers — and job hoppers — are facing a tough labor market amid high interest rates and wages.

Hopeful candidates might wonder how to position themselves for success, and although considering which technical skills and AI-related expertise might apply to a given role can't hurt, it won't necessarily make or break an application.

Chief people officer at edtech company D2L Amy Clark tells Entrepreneur that newly graduated job seekers should exhibit soft skills like communication, professionalism and problem-solving, along with the mastery of "traditional" tools like Microsoft Office, to put their best foot forward. But there's one skill in particular that really helps entry-level candidates stand out from their competition.