When people talk about retirement, typically, they're referring to a linear path: Go as far as you can in your career, turn a certain age and leave the professional world for good. It might be the traditional model, but these days, it doesn't work for everyone — for several reasons.

More than half (56%) of American workers believe they're behind on their retirement savings, according to a recent Bankrate survey. Meanwhile, since the beginning of 2020, prices of everyday goods and services have increased about as much as they did in the full decade prior to the pandemic, per Bloomberg.

Related: This Is the Key to the Retiree Lifestyle You Want — and the Income You Need