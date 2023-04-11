Hustle Culture 'Sucks' — But One Entrepreneur's 'Laziness Principle' Can Make You More Money With Less Work
Dave Asprey, biohacking entrepreneur and author of 'Smarter Not Harder,' reveals how to stop wasting your time and start achieving your goals.
If you're an entrepreneur or considering becoming one, you've no doubt encountered hustle culture fanatics — those who claim that hard work and long hours are the key to success, no matter the specific goal.
But the truth is that hustle culture can do more harm than good. Striving to be highly productive at all times might actually make you less efficient, per research from the private rehab clinic Delamere.
Continue reading this article — and all of our other premium content with Entrepreneur+
Join the internet’s leading entrepreneur community! With your subscription you’ll get:
- Access to all of our premium content and an ad-free experience
- A complimentary subscription to Entrepreneur Magazine
- Four free e-books a year and 20% off everything from our bookstore
- Exclusive events with business celebrities and successful entrepreneurs