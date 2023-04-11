For Subscribers

Hustle Culture 'Sucks' — But One Entrepreneur's 'Laziness Principle' Can Make You More Money With Less Work

Dave Asprey, biohacking entrepreneur and author of 'Smarter Not Harder,' reveals how to stop wasting your time and start achieving your goals.

By Amanda Breen

tiero | Getty Images

If you're an entrepreneur or considering becoming one, you've no doubt encountered hustle culture fanatics — those who claim that hard work and long hours are the key to success, no matter the specific goal.

But the truth is that hustle culture can do more harm than good. Striving to be highly productive at all times might actually make you less efficient, per research from the private rehab clinic Delamere.

Related Topics

