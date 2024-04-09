Narcissism Can Help You Be Successful — Here's How to Harness It Without Going Too Far, According to an Ivy League-Trained Psychotherapist Matt Lundquist, founder and clinical director of TriBeCa Therapy, breaks down the benefits of healthy narcissism.
Key Takeaways
- Narcissism isn't inherently pathological for an individual or other people, Lundquist says.
- Disordered narcissism impairs how people operate in the world and is highly damaging to relationships.
- A healthy sense of narcissism can come with major advantages, especially in the workplace.
"Narcissism refers to the sense we all have of ourselves — the regard we hold ourselves in, the ways that we focus — and sometimes fixate — on ourselves," Matt Lundquist, a Columbia University-trained psychotherapist and founder and clinical director of TriBeCa Therapy, tells Entrepreneur.
Narcissism isn't inherently pathological for an individual or other people, Lundquist says, but the term is so frequently used "as a pejorative" that the idea that narcissism can be normal, healthy — and even underdeveloped in some instances — falls by the wayside. One need look no further than so-called "#NarcTok," where people use the diagnosis "as a stand-in for all manner of unpleasant behaviors and character traits."
In reality, classifying someone as a "narcissist" in a clinical psychopathology context implies "they have an impairment in narcissism that is severe enough to cause problems in how they're operating in the world," Lundquist explains. They may have narcissistic traits or what is termed in the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual as a Narcissistic Personality Disorder, he adds.
The rest of this article is locked.
Join Entrepreneur+ today for access.
Already have an account? Sign In