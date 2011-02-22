Healthcare reform isn't a done deal, but you still need to prep for upcoming changes

Healthcare reform is likely driving you crazy. Besides the thousands of pages in the bill, the countless changes and the newly sworn-in Republicans' promise to repeal the whole thing, it's hard to keep track of what is headed your business' way.

"There's a lot of confusion out there and many people just aren't clear on the new changes," says Mark Kellenbeck, a founding principal and COO of Cascade Management, a real estate management services company in Wilsonville, Ore.

A midyear National Small Business Association survey found that 79 percent of small businesses had little or no idea how the new laws would affect them.