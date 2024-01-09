In 2022, 81% of workers reported that workplace stress affects their mental health — up from 78% of respondents in 2021, impacting their relationships with family, friends and co-workers, per Mental Health America.

But it's 2024, and the job market is brimming with opportunities that don't require you to sacrifice your mental well-being for a substantial paycheck.

Related: The 9 Highest-Paying Jobs for Millennials