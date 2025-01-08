Veteran entrepreneurs know that profit is what drives success in business, yet, as of 2022, approximately 35% of small businesses operating in the U.S. weren't making money, according to Chamber of Commerce.

Even businesses that are growing according to other metrics won't withstand the test of time if they ignore their bottom line. "Growth without profitability is an unsustainable business practice," Jenny Groberg, CEO of BookSmarts Accounting and Bookkeeping, tells Entrepreneur. "Period."

Image Credit: Courtesy of BookSmarts Accounting and Bookkeeping. Jenny Groberg.