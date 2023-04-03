For Subscribers

You Know Your Love Language, But What About Your Money Language?

Wealth manager and "fiscal feminist" Kimberlee Davis breaks down the four money languages — and which are the most and least compatible with each other.

learn more about Amanda Breen

By Amanda Breen

Taizhan Sakimbaev / EyeEm | Getty Images

Chances are, you've heard of the five love languages: words of affirmation, acts of service, gifts, quality time and physical touch. First outlined by Gary Chapman in his 1992 book The Five Love Languages: How to Express Heartfelt Commitment to Your Mate, the concept has since become a cultural phenomenon, surprising even the writer himself, per The New York Times.

But there's another language you should know if you want healthy relationships and finances. According to wealth manager and "fiscal feminist" Kimberlee Davis, four money languages influence the way we think and talk about our financial situations — and can have a real impact on our romantic partnerships.

Continue reading this article — and all of our other premium content with Entrepreneur+

For just $5, get access to a ton of exclusive content and resources that will help grow your entrepreneurial mindset. You’ll find:

  • Exclusive content from our network of today’s leading CEOs and business strategists
  • Receive our flagship Entrepreneur Magazine - free!
  • No more ads, and get access to the Entrepreneur+ homepage
  • Free E-books written by our staff and other industry thought leaders
Join Now Log In

Related Topics

Money Love Relationships Personal Finance Finance romance Premium

Editor's Pick

The Dark Side of Pay Transparency — And What to Do If You Find Out You're Being Underpaid
Thinking of a Career Change? Here Are 4 Steps You Can Take to Get There.
A Founder Who Bootstrapped Her Jewelry Business With Just $1,000 Now Sees 7-Figure Revenue Because She Knew Something About Her Customers Nobody Else Did
Use These Words and Gestures to Impress Your Boss
Everything You Need to Know About Franchise Law
The Top 2% Swear By This Negotiation Tactic Most People Overlook

Most Popular

See all

By Amanda Breen

Business Models

Free Webinar | April 6: When to Use an LLC, S-Corp, or C-Corp?

So you're ready to make your business official through incorporation, but not sure if you should choose LLC, S-Corp, or C-Corp? Join us for this free webinar as our experts, Mark J. Kohler & Mat Sorensen, help you make the right decision. Register now →

By Entrepreneur Staff

Business Ideas

55 Small Business Ideas To Start Right Now

To start one of these home-based businesses, you don't need a lot of funding -- just energy, passion and the drive to succeed.

By The Staff of Entrepreneur Media, Inc.

Growing a Business

Scaling Made Easy: How to Scale Your Business like a Fortune 500 Company

Once you have the night-vision skills of Fortune 500 restaurants, scaling becomes effortless. Here are 3 ways to scale, hidden in plain sight.

By Thalia Toha

Living

The Hidden Dangers of Not Taking Your Vacation Days

American workers' reluctance to use vacation time is turning into a crisis.

By Ryan Droste

By Entrepreneur Store