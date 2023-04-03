Wealth manager and "fiscal feminist" Kimberlee Davis breaks down the four money languages — and which are the most and least compatible with each other.

Chances are, you've heard of the five love languages: words of affirmation, acts of service, gifts, quality time and physical touch. First outlined by Gary Chapman in his 1992 book The Five Love Languages: How to Express Heartfelt Commitment to Your Mate, the concept has since become a cultural phenomenon, surprising even the writer himself, per The New York Times.

But there's another language you should know if you want healthy relationships and finances. According to wealth manager and "fiscal feminist" Kimberlee Davis, four money languages influence the way we think and talk about our financial situations — and can have a real impact on our romantic partnerships.