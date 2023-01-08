Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

It's tough out there for businesses looking to raise money. After several record-breaking years, startups saw funding cut in half in the third quarter of 2022, according to Crunchbase News. Even as many of us wonder if we've hit bottom, there's reason to be hopeful that dollars in reserve could boost prospects in 2023. Whatever the market holds, venture capital funding will likely look different in the coming years, with VCs prioritizing evidence of focused, sustainable growth in the companies they back.

Simply put: In this environment, it's about going back to basics.