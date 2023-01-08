Subscribe for 20% off
Subscribe

Securing Venture Capital for Your Business in This Economy Means Getting Back to Basics. Here's How.

Despite an often alarmist outlook, venture capital funds haven't disappeared; you just have to take a fundamentals-first approach to get them.

By
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

It's tough out there for businesses looking to raise money. After several record-breaking years, startups saw funding cut in half in the third quarter of 2022, according to Crunchbase News. Even as many of us wonder if we've hit bottom, there's reason to be hopeful that dollars in reserve could boost prospects in 2023. Whatever the market holds, venture capital funding will likely look different in the coming years, with VCs prioritizing evidence of focused, sustainable growth in the companies they back.

Simply put: In this environment, it's about going back to basics.

New Year’s Sale! Unlock this subscriber exclusive article & so much more for 20% off today.

Become an Entrepreneur+ member to get unlimited access, no ads, exclusive discounts, and complimentary magazine subscription.

Subscribe today for 20% off. Just use code SAVE20 at checkout.

Log In

Entrepreneur Editors' Picks

Most Popular

Business News

Salesforce co-CEO Marc Benioff's Rambling All-Hands Meeting Led to Angry Employees, Apologies

Steve Huff

Business News

Pornhub Will Now Check Government IDs in This State. Is Yours Next?

Gabrielle Bienasz
Health & Wellness

Get Jillian Michaels' Award-Winning Fitness App for 55% Off

Entrepreneur Store
Read More