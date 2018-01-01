Become an Entrepreneur Europe Contributor

Entrepreneur Europe publishes original articles from entrepreneurs about what it's like to start and run a company in Europe or their country of origin.

The types of articles we're looking for include:

- Personal stories about starting and growing your business in Europe, especially how that experience might differ from other parts of the world.

- What is the entrepreneurial environment like in your country, and how does that differ from other parts of Europe or other parts of the world?

- Analysis of upcoming regulatory issues that impact European entrepreneurs and small business owners.

- Other timely business topics that European entrepreneurs and business owners should know about.

Pitches that do not fall under one of these categories will not be considered.

Please first read our contributor guidelines.