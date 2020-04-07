Understanding The New Emergency Paid Sick Leave Act & Family Medical Leave Act

The U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division (WHD) recently announced its first round of published guidance to provide information to employees and employers about how each will be able to take advantage of the protections and relief offered by the Families First Coronavirus Response Act (FFCRA) which expand coverage under the Paid Sick Leave and Family Medical Leave Acts. Join us Mark Kohler and Mat Sorensen explain how these two new laws affect employees and employers.
This webinar will cover:
Plus, Mark and Mat will field your questions on these complex topics.
