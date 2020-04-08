Utilizing Media to Create New Opportunities For Your Business

In the midst of the COVID-19 crisis, many small business owners and entrepreneurs are struggling to create new opportunities for their business.

Join us as our expert and celebrity publicist Danielle Sabrina, is here to help you navigate through this crisis. Danielle will provide you with tips and best practices on how you can utilize media to create new opportunities for your business.

About the Speaker

Danielle Sabrina is the founder and CEO of Tribe Builder Media, an award-winning PR agency. Named 2019 Female Entrepreneur of the Year and Top 20 Female Entrepreneurs to Follow 2018. Her diverse client base includes high-profile CEOs, influencers, NBA/NFL players and celebrities.