Take the First Step: Creating a Great Name is Your Starting Point

We are in the idea phase of combating this crisis. Great new businesses will be born, existing companies will offer new products and services — others will pivot and reposition themselves entirely.

With so many ideas and possibilities, being stress and feeling overwhelmed is very common for entrepreneurs. What is helpful is a clear first step for your new venture, and that is where naming comes in.

While not the first thing you might think about during a crisis, spending the time to generate a compelling name can mean the difference between an idea that confuses customers and an idea that grabs their attention and builds momentum. Ready to get started?

Join us as our expert Brad Flowers, co-founder of Bullhorn an agency that builds confident brands with language and design, provides best practices on naming your business.