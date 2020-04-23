Understanding the Small Business Relief Package

Congress just passed a roughly $480 billion relief package, including over $300 billion in the Paycheck Protection Program.

Mark J. Kohler and Mat Sorenson, nationally respected tax lawyers, will guide you through the extended Paycheck Protection Program. During this webinar, Mark and Mat will cover:

How can you apply quickly?

Who is eligible?

What are the terms?

About the Speakers

Hosted by Mark J. Kohler, CPA, attorney, co-host of the podcast Refresh Your Wealth, senior partner at the law firm of KKOS Lawyers and the accounting firm of K&E CPAs, and author of The Tax and Legal Playbook, 2nd Edition and The Business Owner’s Guide to Financial Freedom. Mark will be joined by Mat Sorenson, CEO of Directed IRA, a partner at KKOS Lawyers, best-selling author and a self-directed retirement investor.