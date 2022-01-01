Free On-Demand Video: 4 Ways to Start a Retirement Account as a Self-Employed Freelancer

As a solopreneur, you're the boss. That means you call the shots at work, but it also means you call the shots when it comes to managing your wealth and retirement. In this video, Laura D. Adams walks you through the four best retirement accounts for the self-employed entrepreneur and gives you guidance on how to set up savings that will secure your long-term financial future. Plus, Laura shows you how to:

Choose the best retirement account for your situation

Evaluate pros and cons for four types of retirement accounts

Set up your account to maximize tax benefits

About the Speaker

Laura D. Adams is an award-winning author of multiple books, including Money Girl’s Smart Moves to Grow Rich and Debt-Free Blueprint: How to Get Out of Debt and Build a Financial Life You Love. She has been the writer and host of the popular Money Girl podcast since 2008.