Free On-Demand Webinar: How Indeed Became the World's No. 1 Job Site

Not all successful tech companies have their origin stories born out of Silicon Valley or Seattle. In this episode of our C-suite leadership series, Comparably co-founder/CEO Jason Nazar sits down for a virtual fireside chat with Chris Hyams, CEO of Indeed. Hear about how this Austin, Texas-based tech startup broke the mold 15 years ago to become the No. 1 job search site in the world. More than 250 million people each month search for millions of jobs in over 60 countries and 28 languages, post resumes, and research companies on Indeed, and the site delivers three times more hires than any other job site. With 9,500 global employees, including 5,000 in the Austin area, it has also been credited with helping to build the city's burgeoning tech scene. The conversation will center around practical "If I Knew Then..." leadership advice, personal life philosophies, guiding principles, and the challenges and opportunities for entrepreneurs in today's landscape.

Other topics that will be covered include:

The leadership tools needed to grow a company at global scale

Leading a large organization through the pandemic

Job market trends in a post-COVID world

The future of work and recruiting

How to drive D&I and social impact on businesses

Maintaining revenue growth and client success in a competitive market

Balancing the focus on workplace culture during different growth stages

About the Speakers

Chris Hyams was appointed CEO of Indeed in April 2019, leading the company's mission to help people get jobs. He joined the organization in 2010 as VP of Product, where he was responsible for technology strategy and innovation. In 2015, he became President, assuming additional responsibility for revenue growth and client success.

Jason Nazar is co-founder/CEO of Comparably, a leading workplace culture and compensation site that provides the most comprehensive and accurate representation of what it's like to work at companies.