Free On-Demand Webinar: How to Grow With Purpose

How does a business grow successfully without losing its ideal mission, vision and values? In the next episode of our Leadership Lessons series, host Jason Nazar sits down with the CEO of a multinational supermarket chain synonymous with the words healthy, local and organic. As one of the youngest CEOs to ever lead a successful retailer, Jason Buechel oversees more than 100,000 Whole Foods Market employees across 546 stores in the U.S., Canada, and the U.K. He joined the Austin, Tex.-based chain in 2013 as Global VP and CIO where he was responsible for all aspects of IT and digital innovation, ushering in large-scale initiatives that played a critical role in the growth of the business. He later served as COO, providing operational leadership over the grocery chain's 500-plus locations.

In addition to sharing the biggest leadership lessons he's learned from his impressive 15-year career, Buechel will dive into other topics including:

The Stakeholder Engagement Model

Balancing Growth and Profit with Purpose

The Better-for-You Value Proposition for Customers

The Theatre of Retail

Achieving Work-life Balance

About The Speakers

Jason Buechel serves as CEO of Whole Foods Market. He previously served as COO, providing operational leadership for over 546 locations across the U.S., Canada and the U.K., overseeing the company's technology, supply chain and distribution, store real estate and design, and Team Member Services (HR) functions. He joined the company in 2013 as Global VP and CIO where he was responsible for all aspects of IT and digital innovation, as well as ushering in large-scale IT initiatives that played a critical role in the growth of the business. Prior to WFM, Jason served as Managing Director/Partner within Accenture's Retail Operations Practice, where he worked with leading retailers on strategic business and technology transformation. Jason holds a B.A. from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.

Jason Nazar is a serial tech entrepreneur, advisor, and investor with two successful exits. He was most recently co-founder/CEO of workplace culture review platform Comparably (acquired by ZoomInfo), and previously co-founder/CEO of Docstoc (acquired by Intuit). Jason was named LA Times' Top 5 CEOs of Midsize Companies (2020), LA Business Journal's Most Admired CEOs (2016), and appointed inaugural Entrepreneur in Residence for the city of Los Angeles (2016-2018). He holds a B.A. from the University of California Santa Barbara and his JD and MBA from Pepperdine University. He currently teaches Entrepreneurship as an adjunct professor at UCLA.