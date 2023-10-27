Free Report: An Entrepreneur's Guide to Cybersecurity

The digital landscape is crowded with a growing number of sophisticated bad actors who will attempt to access and exploit a company's data. For entrepreneurs, one thing should be clear about the targets of cyberattacks: being a startup or small company doesn't make you a less tempting target for cybercriminals.

Almost half of all companies (48%) reported a cyberattack in the past 12 months, up from 43% last year, according to Hiscox's Cyber Readiness Report 2022. Almost a fifth of companies (19%) reported a ransomware attack.

These numbers paint a clear picture of the risk that entrepreneurial companies face as cyber threats become more sophisticated. Cyber thieves know that even the smallest companies can have vast amounts of valuable data, and that smaller firms often lack sufficient cybersecurity measures and resources, leaving them more open to attack. This is why having a smart cybersecurity plan and the right technology can make all the difference.

