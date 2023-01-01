Free Report: Michigan's Research Corridor Is a Powerhouse of Innovation and Entrepreneurship

For more than 150 years, Michigan's research universities and colleges have fostered innovation that contributes to the state's entrepreneurial culture and overall economy, while also changing the world.

Every year, university research centers across Michigan file hundreds of patents in a broad array of fields, from analytics and semiconductors to batteries and medical devices. These institutions have pioneered hybrid crops, achieved open-heart surgery, and engineered pasteurized milk.

Today, such innovation continues with an entrepreneurial fervor that has made Michigan the fastest-growing state for venture capital investment. For businesses with ambitious goals, Michigan is arguably the best place to make them happen.

In this exclusive report, you'll learn:

Why Michigan is rooted in top-notch education

How colleges and universities like University of Michigan, Michigan State University, Wayne State University and others create an ecosystem that can carry a groundbreaking idea from conception to commercialization

How these schools and the Michigan Economic Development Corporation work together to build entrepreneurship in Michigan that impacts the world

And much more

Complete the form below for your free whitepaper.