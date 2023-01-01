Free Report: Planning and Navigating Financing for Business Success

As your company grows, so too does its value. That value is not only an outcome of your entrepreneurial journey but also a tool that can be harnessed to accomplish a multitude of goals, such as recruiting and rewarding talent, expanding into new arenas, or enjoying the fruits of your labor.

Just as your company's success isn't a result of chance, a critical part of your journey – from startup to initial public offering (IPO) to public company – is smart, strategic, and beneficial management of the equity in your company.

Putting the proper financial controls in place early on can be a key element in determining the company's eventual and ongoing success. This white paper will explore the steps founders should consider regarding their financing and equity strategies. We will provide tips and guidance about the pitfalls and best practices that can help make each stage of the entrepreneurial journey a success.

In this exclusive report, you'll learn:

Financing and equity considerations that will help fuel ongoing growth

Why seeking financing should be included in a business plan early on, and when is best to seek external financing

Things to consider when preparing for an IPO, such as stock ownership, grants vs. options, securities, financing rounds, ownership percentages, and other considerations

Details of managing a public company, such as stock compensation and benefits strategy, keys to holistic benefits programs, and more

