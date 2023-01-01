Free Whitepaper: Canada Market Opportunities & Sales Strategies

With $364.5 billion in sales, Canada was a top market for American businesses in 2021. Has your company considered selling your goods or services there?

EXIM and the U.S. Commercial Service have partnered to create market guides to support American entrepreneurs. Download your copy for a country profile, sector opportunities, sales strategies, and more.

Data Includes:

Sector Research: The most important question for every seller is, will my product or service succeed internationally? In this guide, you'll see projections for several key industries, including sales performance, applicable legislation, public project opportunities, and more.

The most important question for every seller is, will my product or service succeed internationally? In this guide, you'll see projections for several key industries, including sales performance, applicable legislation, public project opportunities, and more. Sales Strategies: Every culture is different, and what works in one location may be received differently in another country. To lessen the burden of sales in a new market, learn about pricing, product differentiators, distribution, marketing tips, business networks, and more.

Every culture is different, and what works in one location may be received differently in another country. To lessen the burden of sales in a new market, learn about pricing, product differentiators, distribution, marketing tips, business networks, and more. Bureaucratic Differences: Don't be surprised by differences in the legal and regulatory systems in other countries. This guide will point you towards subjects to be aware of, like trade agreements, tariffs or taxes, intellectual property protection, doing business with the local government, and more.

Complete the form below to access our free whitepaper.