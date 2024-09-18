From Bake Sales to International Sales Around the Globe

It was fundraising season, and soccer mom Joy Thompkins had had enough of the usual candy sales. So, she teamed up with Carol Podolak to create a delicious, homemade peanut butter as a healthier fundraiser option. They quickly realized they were onto something big when customers couldn't get enough and started asking for it year-round. Before they knew it, their kitchens couldn't keep up with the growing fan base, and BNutty was born!

As BNutty's popularity drew interest from overseas buyers, Thompkins and Podolak realized they weren't fully prepared for global sales. However, rather than miss out on the opportunity, they embraced it, seeking out resources to navigate the complexities and risks of international trade. Today, they proudly export their products worldwide, including to Asia and the Middle East.

