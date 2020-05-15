Get Your Business Up and Running Online With eBay

With brick-and-mortar stores facing unprecedented challenges, it’s more important than ever to have an online presence. eBay is making it simple and free to set up an online shop, connect with customers, and keep your business up and running.

Join us for a 45-minute fireside chat with Jim “Griff” Griffith, eBay’s Dean of Education. Griff will discuss how to get started quickly and easily, ways to maximize sales and reach new customers across the globe.

Attendees of this fireside chat will learn:

How to register your business on eBay

Listing steps & strategies

eBay marketing tools & tips for success

How to tap into eBay’s seller community of experts

