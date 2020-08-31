Free On-Demand Webinar: How to Start a Business During a Downturn

Unsure as to whether now is the right time to get started on your new business idea? Join us for our on-demand webinar with Jonathan Greechan, co-founder of Founder Institute, the world’s largest pre-seed accelerator program, as he outlines the advantages and disadvantages of launching during an economic downturn, and explains why he believes that now is the perfect time to start a new business.

Key takeaways:

How history has shown us that economic downturns create opportunities for savvy entrepreneurs

What business models are likely to succeed in the current climate, and which won’t

How to create a business which solves new problems in the new normal

Complete the registration form below to watch now!

About the Speaker

Jonathan Greechan is the co-founder of the Founder Institute, the world’s largest pre-seed accelerator. Since launching during the Great Recession in 2009, Jonathan and Adeo Ressi have grown and scaled the organization to chapters in over 185 cities and 60 countries, which have produced over 4000 portfolio companies with nearly $1 billion in venture funding. In his career, Jonathan has advised thousands of technology startups on marketing, growth, and product strategy, and has spoken at startup conferences on four continents. Jonathan also currently serves as an Advisor to Oxford Entrepreneurs (Oxford University) and the USC Incubator (University of Southern California).

Based on our best-selling book, Start Your Own Business, we have launched a new on-demand start-up course, providing you with a step-by-step guide to starting your own business. Whether you're ready or just thinking about it, get started for free.