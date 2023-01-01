New Tax Credits for Small Retirement Plan Sponsors

One of the primary goals of the Setting Every Community Up for Retirement Enhancement Act (SECURE 2.0) is to expand access to employer provided retirement programs. In particular, smaller employers, who frequently do not offer retirement benefit plans. The SECURE Acts (1.0 and 2.0) add or expand several tax credits for smaller companies that open a retirement program, so business owners can adopt this powerful tool for attracting and retaining employees, including:

Tax Credit for Adding Automatic Enrollment

Tax Credit for Employer Contributions

Tax Credit for Military Spouses

Key Takeaways: Through these credits, a small employer may be able to adopt a plan and make employer contributions for very little cost. Companies should consider how a retirement program tailored to suit their specific work force and business needs can improve their recruitment, retention and engagement with top talent.

