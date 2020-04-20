The Online Sales Easy Button

The Online Sales Easy Button

Join us as our expert Kim Walsh Phillips guides you through best practices to drive lead generation for increase sales. 

What we will discuss:

  • How to quickly set up a registration page without hiring a "techie"
  • The secret plug-in that gets your registrants to show up for the webinar
  • How to run the webinar like a pro without buying fancy equipment
  • The plug-and-play sales page for collecting payment fast
  • Email follow-up made easy to collect even more sales

About the Speaker

Hosted by Kim Walsh Phillips, author of Ultimate Guide to Instagram for Business and No BS Guide to Direct Response Social Media Marketing with Dan Kennedy. She is also the founder of Powerful Professionals, a coaching and training company.

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.