Top Tips for Video Interviews in the New World

With the COVID-19 crisis, job seekers and employers had to quickly shift from in-person interviews to video interviews. For many of us, video interviews are brand new to us, not knowing how lighting and other details can affect your performance.
Join us as our expert and author Kanika Tolver helps you make the transition. Kanika helps clients transform their careers with coaching programs, events, webinars, and digital resources to help people reach their career goals.
About the Speaker
Kanika Tolver is the CEO and founder of Career Rehab, LLC in Washington, DC, where she helps clients transform their careers with coaching programs, events, webinars, and digital resources to help people reach their career goals.
Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.