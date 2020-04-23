Understanding the Small Business Relief Package

Congress just passed a roughly $480 billion relief package, including over $300 billion in the Paycheck Protection Program.
Mark J. Kohler and Mat Sorenson, nationally respected tax lawyers, will guide you through the extended Paycheck Protection Program. During this webinar, Mark and Mat will cover:
Watch our on-demand webinar now to learn how you can take advantage of the extended Paycheck Protection Program.
About the Speakers
Hosted by Mark J. Kohler, CPA, attorney, co-host of the podcast Refresh Your Wealth, senior partner at the law firm of KKOS Lawyers and the accounting firm of K&E CPAs, and author of The Tax and Legal Playbook, 2nd Edition and The Business Owner’s Guide to Financial Freedom. Mark will be joined by Mat Sorenson, CEO of Directed IRA, a partner at KKOS Lawyers, best-selling author and a self-directed retirement investor.
Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.