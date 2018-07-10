9Round Brand Spotlight Partner What's This?

Founded in 2008 by professional kickboxer Shannon Hudson and his wife, Heather, 9Round is a specialized fitness center that brings kickboxing fitness training to the average person in a convenient, affordable, 30-minute, full-body, circuit format. The program is developed around a proprietary and copyrighted system of nine challenging workout stations developed by Shannon himself.