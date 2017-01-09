Aflac

Voted the No. 1 carrier that is easiest to work with by BenefitsPro Readers, Aflac is a Fortune 500 company, providing financial protection to more than 50 million people worldwide. When a policyholder or insured gets sick or hurt, Aflac pays cash benefit fairly, promptly, and directly to the insured (unless otherwise assigned). For six decades, Aflac voluntary insurance policies have helped policyholders focus on recovery, not financial stress.

