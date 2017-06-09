Signing out of account, Standby...
AgriFly
Founded in 2016 by Jeff Wagenknecht, AgriFlyNetwork, Inc. is a privately funded company that uses a mobile application platform to connect agricultural growers, ag retailers, and crop experts to aerial application operators across the United States. Agricultural professionals can download the mobile app for iOS now.
This Entrepreneur's High-Flying App Solves an Age-Old Problem
A former salesperson discovered a business opportunity made up of one part tech, one part goodwill and just a touch of common sense.