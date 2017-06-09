Spotlight is brought to you by the Entrepreneur Partner Studio, which creates dynamic and compelling content for our partners. Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur Spotlight partners are their own.

Founded in 2016 by Jeff Wagenknecht, AgriFlyNetwork, Inc. is a privately funded company that uses a mobile application platform to connect agricultural growers, ag retailers, and crop experts to aerial application operators across the United States. Agricultural professionals can download the mobile app for iOS now.