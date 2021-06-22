Spotlight is brought to you by the Entrepreneur Partner Studio, which creates dynamic and compelling content for our partners. Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur Spotlight partners are their own.

Asia Broadband, Inc. (OTC: AABB) is a public resource company focused on the production, supply, and sale of precious and base metals to primarily Asian markets. In March 2021, they released their hybrid cryptocurrency, the AABB Gold (AABBG) token, backed 100% by physical gold from the mining production segment of the company. AABB’s vertically integrated Mine-To-Token approach is one of its kind that stands apart in the increasingly popular world of gold-backed crypto projects. With the launch of their upcoming crypto exchange in September and plans to establish a presence in Central America, AABB is ideally positioned for continuous growth.