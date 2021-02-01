Authorize.net Brand Spotlight Partner What's This?

Authorize.net, a Visa solution, helps makes it simple to accept electronic and credit card payments in person, online or over the phone. We’ve been working with merchants and small businesses since 1996. As a leading payment gateway, Authorize.net is trusted by more than 430,000 merchants, handling more than 1 billion transactions and $149 billion in payments every year. We know your business is more than just how you make a living. It’s your passion turned pro. Get solutions that go to work for your business and let you focus on what you love best.