BBC Capital

Signing out of account, Standby...
Latest
Why You Shouldn't Snub Job Fairs
With recruiters now favoring online applications and sites such as LinkedIn allowing professionals to develop networks and search jobs ads, it's easy to think the traditional career fair has become antiquated. But it hasn't.
6 Ways to Take Back Your Time
For many people, a beloved job that pays well can make up for outrageous hours that go along with it. But what happens when it is just too much?
How to Tame Your Nightmare Boss
Here are a few solutions on how to deal with bosses who make you want to call in sick -- every single day.
Passion Gone: Time to Quit?
At what point does it make sense to leave a boring job and find one that not only pays you well and gives you perks, but also makes you happy?
Can You Convince Your Boss to Pay You a Bigger Salary?
If you think you've been doing outstanding work and you deserve better compensation, there are steps to take before you walk into your boss's office.
The Real Reason Not to Hire a Friend
Stranger are often easier to manage and -- if needed -- fire.
Is Your Office Full of Insecure People?
Other than going to extreme lengths like quitting your job, is there anything else you can do when colleagues' insecurities start making your life miserable?
Why You Can't Delegate -- And How to Fix It
You might think you can but you can't possibly do it all yourself. Don't be an anti-delegator.
Live Tiny, Save Big
A movement toward minimalism has begun to take hold.
Overwhelmed? Overworked? The Cure for Work Overload.
Despite the faster pace of business these days, there are ways to take back control and feel less beleaguered.
Embrace Stress. It's Good for You.
Stressed-out, overwhelmed and doing too much? Join the club. It's OK.
A Startup Founder's Biggest Blunder?
Many business people -- from founders to established executives to onlookers -- misunderstand the role of boards and corporate governance, particularly for young companies.
Plan Ahead to Be Your Own Boss
It takes determination, experience, research, timing and hard work to start a business. And, many fail. Here are some tips on launching your venture successfully.