BNY Mellon Wealth Management

8 Steps to an Effective Business Transition
You've worked hard to get your business where it is today--you owe it to yourself to approach its sale deliberately.
Selling a Business: Preparing for the Financial Windfall
There are no hard-and-fast rules on what to do with the wealth from a business sale--it's more of an art than a science. But careful planning is key.
Successful Business Transitions Start With Early Planning
Planning for a future business transition and assembling a team of seasoned professionals will help ensure a smooth, successful transfer.
The Tax Benefits of Investing in Small Businesses
The Qualified Small Business Stock exclusion is an extremely valuable incentive for entrepreneurs and investors.