BNY Mellon Wealth Management

Providing exceptional capabilities, proven experience and innovative wealth management solutions to individuals, family offices and other institutions.

8 Steps to an Effective Business Transition

You've worked hard to get your business where it is today--you owe it to yourself to approach its sale deliberately.

Selling a Business: Preparing for the Financial Windfall

There are no hard-and-fast rules on what to do with the wealth from a business sale--it's more of an art than a science. But careful planning is key.

Successful Business Transitions Start With Early Planning

Planning for a future business transition and assembling a team of seasoned professionals will help ensure a smooth, successful transfer.

The Tax Benefits of Investing in Small Businesses

The Qualified Small Business Stock exclusion is an extremely valuable incentive for entrepreneurs and investors.

