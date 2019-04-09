Brother Brand Spotlight Partner What's This?

Brother is a leading provider of document imaging solutions, including award-winning network-ready color and black and white multifunctional products, printers and device-based cloud and mobile technologies. The company’s products help home, small and mid-sized businesses increase productivity, improve workflow, and enhance organizational efficiency while helping to reduce costs. The U.S. subsidiary of Japan-based Brother Industries Ltd., Brother International Corporation’s “At Your Side” philosophy features a dedication to product quality, customer service and dynamic partnerships.