Buddy’s Home Furnishings is one of the fastest growing rent-to-own franchises in America and sits prominently in the $11.1 billion rent-to-own industry. The rent-to-own retailer offers customers affordable payments on home necessities such as name-brand furniture, electronics, appliances and home accessories. The company has a 60-year legacy of proven success in its industry and continues to withstand good and bad economies as an essential, recession-resistant business. Franchise owners receive a 0% royalty fee the first six months and see an average of 25% in free cash flow, which is attributed to a unique recurring revenue model in rent-to-own.