Burn Boot Camp was founded in 2012 by husband and wife Devan and Morgan Kline in Huntersville, N.C. The company began franchising in 2015 and now has more than 187 open locations in 35 states with over 350 locations under agreement to open. Burn Boot Camp highlights five keys to success: Mindset, Burst Training, Strength Training, Organic Whole Nutrition and Community. In 2019, it was ranked on Entrepreneur Magazine’s Franchise 500 list. To learn more about franchising opportunities visit https://franchise.burnbootcamp.com/

