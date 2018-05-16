Signing out of account, Standby...
Career Contessa
The Lesser-Known Career Barriers That Women Face
Sexual harassment is not the only barrier women face in the workplace.
Millennial Women Are Facing Serious Burnout -- Here's How to Beat It
Plenty of erroneous assumptions exist about millennials.
Why Working Women Need to Mentor Other Women
Don't forget to help the women behind you on your way to the top.
Empowered Women Unite: 25 Must-Follow Instagram Accounts
No need to spend time seeking new inspirational Instagram accounts -- we've done the work for you.
Fried? 9 Hyper-Motivating TED Talks from Women on the Top.
Wherever you are right now in your life and career, these women offer valuable words of empowerment to lift you up.
The 4 Investing Mistakes Women Often Make, According to a Financial Expert
Thinking about investing your money? Read this first.
12 Women-Run Podcasts You Should Be Listening To
From personal development to career advice, here are some inspiring women-run podcasts to start listening to.
The Financial Vocabulary Every Money-Savvy Woman Needs
Here are some of the most important terms you should know when it comes to financial jargon.
Everything Women Need to Know About Asking for a Raise
It's probably one of the most nerve-racking conversations you've ever had -- and unfortunately, you'll need to repeat it many times over the course of your career.
How Women Can Rebound From a Huge Work Mistake
You're human -- mistakes happen.
The Surprising Hobbies of Oprah, Serena Williams and 12 Other Successful Women
Here's how some of today's most successful women spend their downtime.