Career Contessa helps women cultivate successful careers on their terms through expert advice, interviews, and videos, career coaching, e-learning courses and a curated job board. Everything we do comes straight from the best kind of experts -- real women who've been there and successfully done that.

Gender Bias

The Lesser-Known Career Barriers That Women Face

Sexual harassment is not the only barrier women face in the workplace.

Women Entrepreneur™

Why Working Women Need to Mentor Other Women

Don't forget to help the women behind you on your way to the top.

Instagram

Empowered Women Unite: 25 Must-Follow Instagram Accounts

No need to spend time seeking new inspirational Instagram accounts -- we've done the work for you.

TED Talks

Fried? 9 Hyper-Motivating TED Talks from Women on the Top.

Wherever you are right now in your life and career, these women offer valuable words of empowerment to lift you up.

Podcasts

12 Women-Run Podcasts You Should Be Listening To

From personal development to career advice, here are some inspiring women-run podcasts to start listening to.

Finance

The Financial Vocabulary Every Money-Savvy Woman Needs

Here are some of the most important terms you should know when it comes to financial jargon.

Asking For a Raise

Everything Women Need to Know About Asking for a Raise

It's probably one of the most nerve-racking conversations you've ever had -- and unfortunately, you'll need to repeat it many times over the course of your career.

Hobbies

The Surprising Hobbies of Oprah, Serena Williams and 12 Other Successful Women

Here's how some of today's most successful women spend their downtime.

