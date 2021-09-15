Clean Origin Brand Spotlight Partner What's This?

Spotlight is brought to you by the Entrepreneur Partner Studio, which creates dynamic and compelling content for our partners.



Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur Spotlight partners are their own.

Clean Origin has revolutionized the diamond industry by changing how couples experience diamonds. People are more concerned than ever about the environmental impact of the mining industry. We can say that our diamonds are 100% ethically sourced by using 100% lab-grown diamonds. With our environmentally friendly approach, we put quality and ethics first so that you can feel good about your diamond now and forever.