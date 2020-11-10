Deluxe Brand Spotlight Partner What's This?

Deluxe is a Trusted Business Technology™ company that champions businesses so communities thrive. Our solutions help businesses pay and get paid, accelerate growth, and operate more efficiently. For more than 100 years, we’ve been helping businesses succeed at all stages of their lifecycle, from start-up to maturity. Our unparalleled global scale supporting approximately 4.5 million small businesses, over 4,000 financial institutions, hundreds of the world’s largest consumer brands and processing more than $2.8 trillion in annual payment volume, uniquely positions Deluxe to be our customers’ most trusted business partner.