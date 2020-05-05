eBay for Business

Spotlight is brought to you by the Entrepreneur Partner Studio, which creates dynamic and compelling content for our partners. Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur Spotlight partners are their own.

For the last 25 years, eBay has helped hundreds of thousands of small businesses thrive; and now the marketplace launched Up & Running, an accelerator program specifically designed to help retailers without an e-commerce presence transition to selling online, pledging up to $100 million in support for North American small businesses. The program includes a free basic eBay store for three months, waived selling fees and resources they need to quickly get started and run their business. Additionally, for existing sellers, the marketplace has offered critical support, including deferred fee payments, added seller protections, and incremental free listings.