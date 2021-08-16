Signing out of account, Standby...
European Capital of Smart Tourism
The European Capital of Smart Tourism is an EU initiative that recognises outstanding achievements in smart tourism. Gothenburg and Málaga proposed attractive programmes to celebrate their titles as 2020 European Capitals of Smart Tourism. They now act as role models and are sharing best practices on a number of platforms.
