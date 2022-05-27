FACE FOUNDRIÉ

FACE FOUNDRIÉ is an all-inclusive focused facial bar that specializes in all things face: facials, lashes, brows and skincare. 

We empower our customers to look and feel their best by providing cutting-edge services, accessible pricing, and an extensively trained staff of experts that deeply care. Our goal is to provide efficient, effective, and approachable services for all things face. We pride ourselves in offering an impeccable service experience and strive for 100% customer satisfaction.

Thirty Units in Three Years: This Brand is Shaking up the Skincare Service Industry

Michele Henry, founder of FACE FOUNDRIÉ, is building a booming franchise opportunity.

