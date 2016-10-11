Signing out of account, Standby...
5 Tips for Measuring Your Customers' Digital Behavior
Tools like Facebook Analytics for Apps can help you decide what key actions drive your success and how to maximize them.
Facebook Wants to Help Make Your App Super Smart
With Facebook Analytics for Apps, the company offers an all-in-one tool for developers to develop their products and grow their businesses.