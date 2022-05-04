Spotlight is brought to you by the Entrepreneur Partner Studio, which creates dynamic and compelling content for our partners. Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur Spotlight partners are their own.

Fidelity Stock Plan Services provides leading global equity compensation administration solutions to more than 600 clients and 2.4M participants.* With nearly 20 years in the stock plan business, you can expect consistent account support, as well as:

A participant experience, and financial wellness program, that considers the needs of each individual

Seamless integration into your broader benefits offering

Accuracy of plan events and reporting

Continuous investment in your equity programs

These are just some of the advantages you’ll experience, and why more employers depend on Fidelity for their equity programs.