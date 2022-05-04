Fidelity

Fidelity Stock Plan Services provides leading global equity compensation administration solutions to more than 600 clients and 2.4M participants.* With nearly 20 years in the stock plan business, you can expect consistent account support, as well as:

  • A participant experience, and financial wellness program, that considers the needs of each individual
  • Seamless integration into your broader benefits offering
  • Accuracy of plan events and reporting
  • Continuous investment in your equity programs

These are just some of the advantages you’ll experience, and why more employers depend on Fidelity for their equity programs.

What Founders Need to Know About Employee Equity

As your company grows, offering an employee equity plan can be a strategic way to attract and retain top talent while managing cash flow.

Want to Take Your Startup Public Some Day? Here Are 3 Things You'll Need to Get Started.

To help ensure a smooth IPO, make sure your company has strong equity compensation strategies from the start.

